Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

