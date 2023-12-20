Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $181.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.