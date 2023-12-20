Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 108,856 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.13.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.