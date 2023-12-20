Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after buying an additional 452,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

