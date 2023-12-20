Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 16,001 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

