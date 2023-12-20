Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 26,013 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,013 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,917 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 143,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 70,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $47.09.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.