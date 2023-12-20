Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

