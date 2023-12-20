Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 55,894 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,894 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.80.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

