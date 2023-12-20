Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 7,831 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

