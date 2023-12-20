Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

