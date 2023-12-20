Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 988 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

