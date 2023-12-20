Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 3.0% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,540,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,472,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,617,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VAC stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. 135,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

