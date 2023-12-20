Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MLM stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $492.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $499.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.