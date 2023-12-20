Marvell Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 53,716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 37,282 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $9,451,900. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 42.7% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 172,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock remained flat at $59.66 during trading on Wednesday. 2,734,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,723,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

