Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

MA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,255. The firm has a market cap of $399.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $427.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

