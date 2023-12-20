Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,600 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO stock opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.40 and a 200-day moving average of $406.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

