Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 217 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

