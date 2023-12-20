Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,319 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

