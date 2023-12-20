Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 911 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

SMMD stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

