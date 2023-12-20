Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

