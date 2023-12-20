Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $412.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.73. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

