Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 31.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $265.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.37. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

