McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 1.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
