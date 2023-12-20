McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.77. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.