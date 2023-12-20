McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.77. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.