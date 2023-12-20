McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

