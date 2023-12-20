McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

