McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $201.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

