McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CB opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average of $206.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

