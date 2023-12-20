Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. 1,965,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

