Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.68. 1,739,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

