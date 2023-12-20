Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

