Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 48.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of NICE by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $203.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,912. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

