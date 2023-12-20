Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,354 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.52. 946,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,276. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

