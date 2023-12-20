Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys 330 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. 2,240,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,327,216. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

