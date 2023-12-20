Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE FUN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,223. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.