Mendota Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,292. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.73. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

