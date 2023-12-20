Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 261,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,688. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.