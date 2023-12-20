Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9,814.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,662,000 after purchasing an additional 632,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,051,000 after acquiring an additional 587,392 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,785,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 119,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,907. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

