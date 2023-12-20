Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,765 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 66,626 shares during the period.

DFSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. 81,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,399. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.14.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

