Mendota Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.