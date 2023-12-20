Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,527. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

