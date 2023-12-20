Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

