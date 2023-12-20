Menlo Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC owned about 3.51% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

QVAL stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

