Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 931 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 0.6% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 861,782 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

