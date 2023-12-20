MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $571.30

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $571.30, but opened at $589.77. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $593.50, with a volume of 228,732 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.32 and a 200-day moving average of $398.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.87 and a beta of 2.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $10,397,085. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.