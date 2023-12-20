Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,350 shares during the quarter. Mission Produce comprises about 0.8% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.23% of Mission Produce worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 533,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 368,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 113,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVO. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

