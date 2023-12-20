MKT Advisors LLC Acquires 2,323 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.0% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.36. The stock has a market cap of $350.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

