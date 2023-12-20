Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 51.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $989,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,196,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,408,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $989,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,196,931 shares in the company, valued at $217,408,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $212.47. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

