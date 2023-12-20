Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

